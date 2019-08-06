Peace vigil held in Aiken, group wants gun reform

Reverend Darlene Kelley with Langley United Methodist Church, one of the demonstrators, said, “There are some common sense things we can do to end gun violence.” In addition to holding peace vigils, the group also meets with legislatures and talks through action they want to see taking place. DeGryse explained, “We’re trying to get legislation for red flag laws, background checks. We want to close the Charleston loophole. It affects us all.” Kelley added, “We certainly want to support people that are fighting for the second amendment; we get that. We’re not taking your gun away. We just want you not to kill people with it.”