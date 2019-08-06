One person shot on Laurens St. in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is on the scene of a shooting in the city.
According to dispatch, the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Laurens St. NW and Columbia Ave. NW. Capt. Martin Sawyer says when deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital and, as of the time of this article, is in surgery. We will update when more information becomes available.
