North Augusta City Council decides on the location for its new fire station

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WFXG) -The North Augusta City Council voted on Monday to spend $250,000 on a property for their new fire station. It will be located at 311 West Martintown Road.
The city hopes relocating the fire department outside of the historic district with easy access to Georgia Ave and Highway 25 will allow for better coverage of the area and a quicker response time.
North Augusta City Council member, David Mcghee says he’s in favor of the new location the fire station currently shares a location with the North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters. Separating the two will create more space.
"I believe it will allow for a much quicker response to some of the areas that were on the edge of the other location. It’ll give us better coverage,” he says.
According to Mcghee, construction is expected to begin in the early months of 2020 and it will hopefully open its doors by early 2021.
