Locals react to recent mass shootings

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - In light of the recent mass shootings, FOX 54 wanted to take a look at how first responders and people who live within the CSRA have reacted to such a tragedy.
At least thirty one people over this past weekend in Ohio and Texas were killed due to mass shootings.
“It’s not safe, It just makes you feel not safe” Shakeel Yusif said.
Local law enforcement are working harder than ever to make sure the community knows that their main priority is to protect those that can’t. “I feel horrible for the victims, we try to prepare our deputies, we talk about being mentally prepared on a daily basis and pay attention to the news” Sergeant Dave Wheeler of Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.
After holding an active shooter training not too long ago, Columbia County first responders look at the tactics the suspects use and try to be two steps ahead. “The active shooter training that we do is a very simple idea, that is get to the threat as quickly as possible and stop the threat by whatever means necessary.”
Unfortunately these kinds of events are hard to see coming, but Sergeant Wheeler wants people to be more alert while out in public.
“He’s very right. You should be more alert, sad to say. It’s a hard life to live, but that’s just the world we live in” Yusif said.
