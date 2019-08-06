Investigators: No suspicious activity at Crosscreek High after report of threat to school

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and BOE Police are investigating after 911 dispatch received a text alluding to a possible threat to Crosscreek High School.
According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received the text message after school hours Tuesday, Aug. 6. As a precaution, law enforcement was sent to the school, but found no suspicious activity.
Investigators have made contact with the person who owns the phone the message was sent from. At this time, investigators say there is no credible threat to the school, but the sheriff’s office and BOE police will be putting security measures in place for Wednesday.
