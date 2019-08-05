Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and GBI investigating after man is found hiding in elementary school

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and GBI are investigating an incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 5 at Wilkes County Elementary School.
Sheriff Mark Moore says a man was found in the school’s gymnasium hiding behind a rolled-up gym mat. At this time, Sheriff Moore can only confirm that the individual has been arrested and that the sheriff’s office and GBI are working together to investigate this issue.
FOX 54 will continue to provide more information as it is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.