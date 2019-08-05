Warrenton Police Officer terminated after off duty crash

WARRENTON, GA (WFXG) - An officer for the City of Warrenton Police Department was terminated after an off-duty crash that occurred Monday morning, Aug. 5.
Chief of Police Ron Sellers, told FOX 54 exclusively that, “Due to an automobile accident that occurred early this morning, I, as the Chief of Police have had to terminate one of my officers.”
Sellers also says that one person was injured with non-life threatening injuries but still remains in the hospital.
The Chief of Police says investigation into the crash is still ongoing but at this time the officer has been terminated from the Warrenton Police Department.
FOX 54 will continue to provide information as it is made available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.