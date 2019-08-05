One killed in fatal home fire in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Graniteville Fire Department, Langley Fire Department, and Sage Mill Aiken County Fire Department responded to a call around 5:33 a.m. on August 5 in reference to a residential fire at 104 Bayberry Street in Warrenville.
When authorities arrived to the scene, they say they found the home completely engulfed with fire. Firefighters also found an unidentified deceased victim inside the home.
The sheriff’s office and Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
At this time the investigation is still ongoing and information will be provided when it comes available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.