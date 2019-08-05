Local barbershop offers free haircuts for kids

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Barbers from Caps off located in Grovetown hosted a back to school event Sunday to support kids by offering free haircuts. The barbers goals were to have the kids “looking good and feeling good” before they start school.
To give back, they provided free food, entertainment, and plenty of school supplies the kids might need in a classroom. “With the haircuts they come in, sit down, free of charge, we try to do our best and use our skills to give back to whatever we can” Houston Caligone said.
Edwin Solis, Owner of Caps Off, said this wouldn’t have been possible without all the support the shop received. “To all the customers we appreciate y’all for coming out, supporting us, to all the help, thank you so much. We can’t do it by ourselves, but with group effort it’s going smooth.”
This was Caps Off’s first year doing a back to school event, but they tell Fox 54 that this will not be the last.
