Doctor Hospital teaches how to stop bleeding due to gun shot wounds

There is a critical skill that doctors are teaching the community. People who have no medical experience can increase a victims chance of surviving. Doctors Hospital said the training technique comes from the military who used it on the battle fields to save many lives. The first thing you need before you begin to help someone is gloves to protect yourself. Doctor Christopher Hogan with Doctors Hospital said using gloves will keep a you safe because you never know if a person has HIV or Hepatitis C.