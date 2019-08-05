Doctor Hospital teaches how to stop bleeding due to gun shot wounds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Many are aware of emergency responses like CPR but what about when it comes to gun shot wounds? Experts at doctors hospital say uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death from trauma.
There is a critical skill that doctors are teaching the community. People who have no medical experience can increase a victims chance of surviving. Doctors Hospital said the training technique comes from the military who used it on the battle fields to save many lives. The first thing you need before you begin to help someone is gloves to protect yourself. Doctor Christopher Hogan with Doctors Hospital said using gloves will keep a you safe because you never know if a person has HIV or Hepatitis C.
Doctor Hogan said the goal is to stop the bleeding by using a gauze or tourniquet to apply pressure on a wound until the person can be taken to a hospital to receive further care. Once the bleeding slows down then stuff the wound with gauze and it will keep more pressure on the vessel that is bleeding. Over the past three years Doctors Hospital has taught the technique around the community.
“I’ve actually had at least two patients with tourniquets that were applied by non medical people and that stopped the bleeding sufficiently enough that when they got here we were able to access the wound and figure out what was bleeding, both of them ended up surviving," explained Doctor Hogan.
Training on stop the bleeding is available at Doctors Hospital. For more information on how you can receive training call Doctors Hospital at (706) 229-7140.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.