Community members call for gun reform after 42-year-old man is killed in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Cicily Youmas just lost a loved one to gun violence.
“My cousin was a family man, best friend, cousin, uncle, all those wrapped up into one. Funny, kind-hearted, kind spirited, loving, a gentle giant," said Youmas.
Forty-two-year-old Marlow Jones, from South Carolina, was shot and killed less than 500 feet away from Youmas’ home Sunday night.
“I woke up at 3 o’clock this morning and went over there, sat at the picnic table and just cried. Something so close to home to be right at your back door," she said.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office Investigators say 33-year-old Andre Madison shot two men in the 400 block of 11th street.
One was rushed to the hospital with an injury to his torso. Jones - an innocent bystander, his family says - died in the parking lot.
“It’s touched all of us because when you’re that close - the bar is right there, the parking lot. And a bullet can ricochet. It can travel," Doreen Wade, a resident in a nearby apartment complex and friend of Youmas, explained.
One woman - who did not want to be identified - said she was at Studio Neighborhood Bar the night of the double shooting. She said one of the suspect’s bullets broke her Yukon’s taillight.
She and people who live nearby describe that night as terrifying.
“A lot of them are disturbed and of course, fearful of the fact that it could have easily been them,” said local business owner Bishop T.L. Reddick.
Reddick said he’d like to see an increase in law enforcement presence, a community effort to stop the violence and more aggressive gun reform across the nation.
The 29-year-old victim shot in the torso suffered damage to his liver and was last listed in stable condition. The suspected shooter is expected to appear in front of a magistrate judge within 72 hours.
