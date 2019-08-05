Burke County’s new courthouse held its grand opening Monday

WAYNESBORO, GA. (WFXG) -After over a century and a half, the Burke County Courthouse moves somewhere new. Their judicial offices are officially moved into their new location on East Sixth Street in Waynesboro.
Chief Deputy Blanchard says the new building was about $16 million dollars. It features state of the art technology, 18-foot ceilings, updated security measures and most importantly, more space.
“It’s really just something that the community needed. As we said, the old courthouse was built in 1857. There’s a lot of new standards that are required, technology, security standards we didn’t really have access to at the old courthouse, so this really helps to problem solve a lot of areas.”
Chief Deputy also tells us the former courthouse is going to be used as a county government complex. The all new 82,000 square-foot building will be used to carry out the same duties as the original at a faster rate.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.