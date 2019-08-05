Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating three overnight shootings believed to be connected

The sheriff’s office says, the third incident occurred on Aug. 5 at 2:26 a.m. at 4851 Augusta Rd. in Warrenville when deputies arrived to female victim who had been shot and injured while in her bed asleep. The victim told authorities that she heard shots and was struck by a bullet in her upper right arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries. According to the victim, these suspects also fled prior to authorities arriving to the scene.