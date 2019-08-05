Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating three overnight shootings believed to be connected

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three overnight shootings that they believe to be connected.
Authorities say that on Aug. 4 around 10:38 p.m. they responded to a call at the intersection of Atomic Rd. and Beech Island Ave. after reports for a 14-year-old girl being shot and injured. Deputies say that the victim and her family were on their way home and noticed a vehicle following them. At that time, the victim told deputies that the vehicle began to shot at their vehicle.
The victim’s car stopped at 301 Beech Island Ave. where they called authorities for help. The suspects fled the scene prior to authorities arriving. The victim was taken to a local hospital is and being treated for her injuries.
In a separate incident, on Aug. 4 at 11:22 p.m. the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to 519 shining Star Lane for an alleged shooting into a home. When deputies arrived, victims told authorities that their home was struck multiple times. Deputies say the victims also told them that they did not know who the suspects were and that the suspect fled prior to authorities arriving to the scene.
The sheriff’s office says, the third incident occurred on Aug. 5 at 2:26 a.m. at 4851 Augusta Rd. in Warrenville when deputies arrived to female victim who had been shot and injured while in her bed asleep. The victim told authorities that she heard shots and was struck by a bullet in her upper right arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for her injuries. According to the victim, these suspects also fled prior to authorities arriving to the scene.
Public Information Officer, Eric Abduallah says that investigators believe that these shootings are linked and are gang related retaliations. Investigators have been working on several shooting incidents were it is believed that associates of victims are choosing retaliate instead of working with law enforcement officials.
Aiken County Sheriff Hunt says, “Taking matters in your own hands is not the way to find justice for victims. We employ witness, victims and citizens to report these violent crimes to us or any law enforcement agency.”
Investigators have determined that the 14 year old victim and her family are innocent victims who were attacked by the shooting suspects for no known reason.
If anyone has any information on this case or the whereabouts of these shootings, we ask them to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
