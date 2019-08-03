Sunday afternoon thunderstorms likely

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Showers continue to linger into the evening with isolated heavy downpours. Areas seeing rain will be a little bit cooler with patchy fog possible early Sunday morning. Lows fall to the low to mid 70s, with isolated showers possible after sunset. The showers will grow into thunderstorms during the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees. A stronger storm or two will be possible during the afternoon into the evening with heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief gusty wind. Monday weather will be similar to Sunday’s with a stronger storm or two possible and highs near 90s. The heat cranks up midweek with highs in the mid 90s into the weekend.