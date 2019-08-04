SC Works looks to help individuals with job opportunities

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken center of SC Works is looking to help individuals prepare and seek for different job opportunities.
Jennifer Toole of SC Works says they’ve been known across the state of South Carolina as the unemployment office and as they look to re-market themselves their goal is to connect with the community and assist them with employment services.
Toole talked about the importance of keeping people up-to-date about the process of applying for jobs. “People who have been in jobs for a really long time and find themselves back in the market of being a job seeker are very out of the loop with basic computer literacy and what it takes to get back into the job world.”
The organization provides workshops, assistance on how to prepare for an interview and strives to meet every need of a job seekers “We do workshops, so if you don’t have a resume we can get you one. If you need practice before the interview, we can grant you with that” Destinee Kibler of SC Works said.
SC Works works with job seekers from ages sixteen to seniors and if you would like to know more information about the Aiken Center of SC Works, click here.
