Healthcare for the homeless event held in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -To kick-off National Health Center week, Rural Health Services hosted a “Healthcare for the Homeless” event Saturday in Aiken, SC.
Many different community partners collaborated with Rural Health Services to make the event a success. The organizations provided many clothes, supply materials, hot meals, free dental screenings through a mobile unit and much more. “We decided to do it because we thought that it was important to come out in the community and meet people where they are” Gail Diggs, Director of Outreach and Community service said.
Rural Health Services will be hosting events everyday of next week in Aiken and you can visit their website at ruralhs.org or healthcenterweek.org for more information.
