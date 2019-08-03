Grovetown gets together for Back to School Bash and National Night Out

In addition, parents and their children get the chance to meet law enforcement from various agencies and get child IDs made. Assistant Chief Robert Eastman with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety said, “It helps us to help them and they see us in a different light. They see us not as just somebody arresting someone or writing citations. they see us as human beings and see we have a sense of humor. We have kids that go to school here in the local community and they look at us differently.”