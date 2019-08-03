Grovetown gets together for Back to School Bash and National Night Out

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - The Liberty Park Community Center in Grovetown was swarming with people on Friday, Aug. 2 for the combined Back to School Bash and National Night Out. This is the second year the two have been combined, and in three hours hundreds came through the building.
Families are able to get free food and school supplies, as well as meet people from local businesses and sports leagues. Janet Wheatley, the Director of Leisure and Recreation Services in Grovetown said, “I think it’s convenient for them to be able to come out to an event where they can get school supplies, get information and see different faces from the community.”
In addition, parents and their children get the chance to meet law enforcement from various agencies and get child IDs made. Assistant Chief Robert Eastman with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety said, “It helps us to help them and they see us in a different light. They see us not as just somebody arresting someone or writing citations. they see us as human beings and see we have a sense of humor. We have kids that go to school here in the local community and they look at us differently.”
Rain held off some outdoor activities that were planned, but did not stop people from coming out to enjoy.
