Two agencies conduct criminal, internal investigations into Grovetown cop’s stolen gun

Officer Durden initially said he fell asleep at the motel while hanging out with friends, according to the report. He said he called the sheriff’s office when he discovered his car’s window broken the next day. But the surveillance video tells a different story. The video reportedly shows Durden going in and out of several rooms and then leaving, just a few hours after he arrived. That’s when his story changed and Durden admitted to driving home and returning to the scene Tuesday morning before calling 911.