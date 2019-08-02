Two agencies conduct criminal, internal investigations into Grovetown cop’s stolen gun

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A Grovetown Public Safety officer is facing questions after a night out at Motel 6 on Boy Scout Rd.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into Officer Justin Durden’s stolen service pistol. At the same time, Grovetown Public Safety is conducting its own internal investigation.
Grovetown Department of Public Safety Officer Justin Durden’s duty pistol and holster were no longer under the front seat. Deputies found a chunk of concrete lying in the front floorboard of Officer Durden’s car. They believe it’s what was used to smash the window.
Officer Durden initially said he fell asleep at the motel while hanging out with friends, according to the report. He said he called the sheriff’s office when he discovered his car’s window broken the next day. But the surveillance video tells a different story. The video reportedly shows Durden going in and out of several rooms and then leaving, just a few hours after he arrived. That’s when his story changed and Durden admitted to driving home and returning to the scene Tuesday morning before calling 911.
”Disappointed. You put a lot into these guys and you find out something’s happened, serious like that and you’re just disappointed," said Grovetown Department of Public Safety Chief Scott Wheatley. “I can tell you, I’ve been employed with the city for 20 years and this is the first time that I know of that a gun has been stolen.”
Chief Wheatley said at this time, it appears Officer Durden followed gun protocol, which is to keep it in a secure place.
Harlem resident George Myers said, “No way you can control anybody stealing your equipment and I don’t think he should be punished for something that’s out of his control.”
Another resident, Samantha Stewart, disagrees, “That’s one thing he should keep up with. He was so preoccupied, I reckon, but he should be more careful."
Officer Durden is on administrative leave with pay while the investigations are conducted.
Read the report for yourself here:
