THIS JUST IN: 18-wheeler tractor trailer truck flips on Peach Orchard Rd. and Windsor Spring Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirms that an 18-wheeler tractor trailer truck has flipped over onto the Peach Orchard Rd. and Windsor Spring Rd. intersection.
Richmond County dispatch states the call came in around 9:33 a.m. The sheriff’s office can confirm that there are no injuries.
The tractor trailer truck was loaded with gravel, the truck is at this moment overturned and has lost its load.
At this time Windsor Spring Rd. is currently closed south of the I-520 interchange.
Northbound Windsor Spring has been re-routed onto Rushing Rd. to Peach Orchard. Southbound is being re-routed onto Peach Orchard by way of the onramp road for I-20 connecting Windsor Spring Rd. and Peach Orchard Rd.
Officials are asking commuters to try to avoid this area and use alternate routes.
