Rising Dew-points will contribute to PM T-storms.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A frontal boundary is approaching the region and will become stationary. Increasing moisture will bring a more humid airmass as well as more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This wet pattern will linger into the middle of next week. Showers persist tonight, but mainly north and northwest of the area, closer to the Piedmont trough.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Patchy early morning fog/status will be possible given light winds and ample low-level moisture. A stationary front will remain north of the area today in association with an upper level trough. Onshore low-level flow will bring increasing moisture and allow thunderstorms to develop again this afternoon. The severe threat is low with marginal instability but cannot rule out isolated strong wind gusts given some mid-level dry air during the day.
