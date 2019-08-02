Rising Dew-points will contribute to PM T-storms.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Patchy early morning fog/status will be possible given light winds and ample low-level moisture. A stationary front will remain north of the area today in association with an upper level trough. Onshore low-level flow will bring increasing moisture and allow thunderstorms to develop again this afternoon. The severe threat is low with marginal instability but cannot rule out isolated strong wind gusts given some mid-level dry air during the day.