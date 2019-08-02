Richmond County School System Superintendent addresses rumors and concerns

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County School System Superintendent Dr. Angela Pringle joined FOX 54 Friday morning to address many rumors and concerns in reference to Richmond County Schools System.
Many parents of Richmond County School System grew concerns over transportation, new starting times, and school lunches.
With students and staff heading back to school Tuesday, August 6, Dr. Pringle says despite concerns, school lunches are still free, however, three schools within the county will now require parents to apply for the free lunch option.
“We have been fortunate to not have to go through that process since 2013, but this year we do, three of our schools will be required to make application, when parents do qualify, they will continue to receive their free lunch."
There were also rumors surrounding her current status as Superintendent of Richmond County School System, which she addressed exclusively with FOX 54.
Dr. Pringle addressed her future with school system by saying, “I’m always invited and encouraged to look at other school districts and apply to other school districts.” But, Dr. Pringle assures the community that if there happens to be a change in her status as Richmond County School System Superintendent, she would “notify the board and the community.”
Hear Dr. Pringle’s response below:
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.