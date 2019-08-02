Man wanted for thefts from vehicles in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man wanted for stealing items from vehicles in Augusta.
Thirty-year-old Steven “Troy” Payton is wanted for thefts from vehicles on the 1000 block of Claussen Rd. and Stevens Creek Rd. on July 25. Investigators say Payton is known to frequent hotels in Richmond and Aiken Counties.
Payton is 6-feet-1-inch tall and around 275 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has outstanding warrants for felony entering an automobile and misdemeanor theft by taking.
If you have any information about Payton’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson at 706-821-1032 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.
