Graniteville teen killed in Aiken County after shooting

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office reports the shooting death of a Graniteville teenager who was pronounced dead Friday morning at Augusta University Medical Center.
This happened in the city limits of Aiken when authorities say 17-year-old Rodrick McMillian was a back seat passenger in a vehicle stopped at a red light when a second vehicle came along side of the vehicle and shot McMillian at least one time.
Authorities say McMillian will be autopsied Friday in Newberry, SC and the Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.
