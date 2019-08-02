Deputy involved in shooting, back on job in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Deputy Ray Parker is back on duty after his involvement in a deputy-involved shooting that occurred on July 14.
According to the Public Information Officer at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, although the GBI is still actively investigating the incident, Parker’s return to duty comes after the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office reviewed proper information and granted him clearance.
Officials say that Deputy Parker reported back to duty on July 22, just a week after the reported incident that involved him shooting a man twice.
According to Parker’s report, 33-year-old Malik Willimason pulled out a knife with a brass knuckle handle from his waistband as he turned to walk away.
That is when Parker shot Williamson in the abdomen and the leg. He was taken to a local hospital. The deputy was not injured. Agents recovered a firearm from the scene and evidence of shots fired by someone other than the deputy.
GBI agents anticipate completing that investigation within 60 to 90 days.
