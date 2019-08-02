Aiken County fights against opioid epidemic

On Friday afternoons starting Sept. 6, you can visit the Aiken Center to get NARCAN and you may qualify to receive it for free. Executive Director of the Aiken Center, Margaret Key says, “Just walk in, no appointment needed. Come in, uninsured folks, low income, under insured, just come in. If you have a question, we’ll have a little information. We’ll have on-site NARCAN if you qualify. No cost, you’ll walk out the door with it and could save a life.”