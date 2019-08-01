Three women wanted in Academy Sports shoplifting in Columbia County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is looking for three woman in connection to a shoplifting at the Washington Road Academy Sports.
On July 26 at around 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. the suspects entered the Academy Sports store selected and concealed the clothing, and then they left the store without paying for the items. The suspects got away in a red Nissan passenger car with a paper tag.
If you have any information contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.
