Three women wanted in Academy Sports shoplifting in Columbia County

courtesy Columbia County Sheriff's Office
By Lydia Robinson | August 1, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 12:15 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is looking for three woman in connection to a shoplifting at the Washington Road Academy Sports.

On July 26 at around 8 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. the suspects entered the Academy Sports store selected and concealed the clothing, and then they left the store without paying for the items. The suspects got away in a red Nissan passenger car with a paper tag.

If you have any information contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

