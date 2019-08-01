Suspects in Walden Acres murder denied bond

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Four people accused of killing a Richmond County man are all behind bars. Three of those suspects appeared in court and were not granted bond. The 4th suspect was arrested Wednesday.
The quiet streets of Walden Acres were pierced by the sound of gunshots early Monday morning.
Twenty-two-year-old Geral Waldon was found dead in front of a home on Waldon Acres Dr. He was shot at least once in the torso, according to an arrest warrant.
Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office quickly identified 4 suspects. Three of them were quickly arrested: 18-year-old Tyasia White, 18-year-old Oceania Snelling and 23-year-old Devonta Devine and charged them with murder. Wednesday, all 3 learned they wouldn’t get bond until they appear before superior court.
That same day, investigators found 18-year-old Tareke Collins and charged him with murder, too. He’s expected to make his initial court appearance within 72 hours, where he likely won’t receive bond.
People in the community reached out to FOX 54, asking about a connection between Monday’s homicide and the double murder that happened at Glenwood apartments last week. We reached out to the Richmond County sheriff’s office, who say there is no connection.
