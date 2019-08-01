Students in Richmond County head back to school

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County schools are gearing up to welcome students back for the 2019-2020 school year.
Schools will start back Tuesday, August 6 with start times varying on the grade level and school.
Open Houses will be held in the days leading up to the first day:
- Middle Schools on Thursday July 1 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- High Schools on Friday July 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and
- Elementary schools on Monday July 5 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
*Open House hours may vary for magnet schools.
To find your bus, bus route or any other bus information, click here.
For any other questions and additional information visit the Richmond County School System website.
