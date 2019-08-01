Sheriff’s Office: man breaks into grandmother’s house, sets it on fire

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One Richmond County man is now facing charges for a house fire that happened Tuesday, July 30.
Larry Inskeep II is being charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty and arson in the first degree. According to the police report, Inskeep broke into his grandmother’s house while she was sleeping, and attacked her in the morning. The report says she then went on the front porch to call 911 when Inskeep took her phone from her, went inside and locked the door behind him.
According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies got to the house on Deans Bridge Road, Inskeep’s grandmother gave them a key to get back inside, and they smelled something burning before seeing smoke. Next, the report says deputies had to get out of the home due to the smoke filling the residence. It says they saved two pet birds on their way out.
Deputies were able to arrest Inskeep as he tried to escape from the house.
There were no injuries in the fire, but deputies note that the house is no longer livable.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.