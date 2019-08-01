PM T-Storms possible on this first day of August

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A frontal boundary is approaching the region and will become stationary by the weekend. Increasing moisture will bring a more humid airmass as well as more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This wet pattern will linger into the beginning of next week.