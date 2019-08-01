NAPSD advises black Ford Explorer pulling people over is not a government vehicle

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The North Augusta Public Safety Department posted to their Facebook advising that they were made aware of a vehicle that has stopped several vehicles in the North Augusta area.
NAPSD says the vehicle is described as a black Ford Explore and the driver of the vehicle is a black male with a beard.
North Augusta Public Safety tells its followers that they do not have any officer or vehicle in the city matching those descriptions given.
If you see this vehicle or are stopped please contact North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.
