Man arrested again for alleged sexual contact with young teen girl
Jamael Worrell (Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Anderson | July 31, 2019 at 11:26 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:26 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 30-year-old man arrested back in June for allegedly sleeping with a teen is behind bars again.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamael Worrell for violating a judge’s order not to contact the girl. An arrest report states the 13-year-old’s mother contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after seeing Worrell’s texts to her. A deputy reports Worrell sent the girl a nude photo that showed his face and genitals.

Deputies Worrell Tuesday, charging him with aggravated stalking, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.

This time, the judge did not grant him bond.

