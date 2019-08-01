Man arrested again for alleged sexual contact with young teen girl

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A 30-year-old man arrested back in June for allegedly sleeping with a teen is behind bars again.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jamael Worrell for violating a judge’s order not to contact the girl. An arrest report states the 13-year-old’s mother contacted the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office after seeing Worrell’s texts to her. A deputy reports Worrell sent the girl a nude photo that showed his face and genitals.
Deputies Worrell Tuesday, charging him with aggravated stalking, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
This time, the judge did not grant him bond.
