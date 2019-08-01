Jury to decide fate of man accused of shooting 6-year-old boy Hephzibah boy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Nine months after the death of 6-year-old Ryder Stamey, the fate of his mother’s boyfriend is being decided by a jury.
According to the prosecution, the events leading to Ryder’s death started with a game 32-year-old Benjamin Wesley Goodson was playing with 2 children. The prosecution says Goodson admitted on the stand that he was drinking and taking prescription pills the night it happened. “This is what you’ll need during a zombie apocalypse,” he reportedly said before he cocked the weapon and pulled the trigger.
Thursday, 14 jurors considered testimony and evidence presented this week. Goodson faces 6 charges, including malice murder and 2 counts of felony murder. His attorneys say what he did was reckless and negligent, but that doesn’t make him a murderer. Attorneys for Ryder’s family say when you mix games, guns and alcohol, the results are no accident.
Both sides told the jury to put their emotions aside and let the law and facts determine their verdict.
As of the time of this article, no verdict has been reached. We will continue to follow this story and update when the jurors reach their decision.
