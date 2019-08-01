Grovetown Police Officer placed on leave after department issued weapon is stolen from vehicle parked at a Motel 6 in Richmond County

The Deputy states in the report that after Durden goes into room 225 for the remainder of the night, the two unknown subjects are seen on camera going downstairs to the parking lot area, looking into the vehicle, and then walking away. The vehicle alarm appeared to go off around 12:29 a.m. and at that time the incident report details that “a faint silhouette can be seen near Durden’s vehicle, but is not discernible due to video quality."