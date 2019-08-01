Grovetown Police Officer placed on leave after department issued weapon is stolen from vehicle parked at a Motel 6 in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A Grovetown police officer was placed on administrative leave after reporting his firearm was stolen while at a motel in Richmond County, Grovetown Chief Scott Wheatley confirms.
In the incident report from Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30 around 7:30 a.m. a Richmond County Deputy responded to the parking lot of Motel 6 at 201 Boy Scout Rd. where he met Grovetown Deputy, Justin Durden in reference to the theft of a firearm.
During the initial investigation of the matter, the reporting deputy noted the Durden’s 2007 Mercedes Benz SLK350 appeared to have a shattered window on the driver’s door. Durden informed the reporting deputy that his police issued firearm and holster were missing from his vehicle. At that time, Durden did notify his supervisor by phone of the theft.
Durden told the deputy that he arrived to the hotel around midnight to hang with some friends in a motel room and planned to stay the night in the same room. In the incident report, Durden says he fell asleep and did not return to the vehicle until around 7 a.m. when he discovered the broken window and proceeded to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The reporting deputy details his interaction with the Motel 6 manager who allowed him and Durden to review the camera footage from the motel. Upon reviewing the footage, it was revealed that Durden arrived around midnight with an unknown passenger. The two are seen meeting another unknown individual and are on camera going in and out of rooms 225 and 229 several times.
The Deputy states in the report that after Durden goes into room 225 for the remainder of the night, the two unknown subjects are seen on camera going downstairs to the parking lot area, looking into the vehicle, and then walking away. The vehicle alarm appeared to go off around 12:29 a.m. and at that time the incident report details that “a faint silhouette can be seen near Durden’s vehicle, but is not discernible due to video quality."
The deputy says in the incident report, that around 2:15 a.m. the vehicle is seen leaving and Durden is seen returning back to the motel in his vehicle around 7:00 a.m. where he then returned back to rooms 225 and 229, meeting with the unknown subjects, and then calling the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
After reviewing the footage, the reporting deputy asked Durden “who was seen leaving in his vehicle at 2:14 a.m.”, as the footage did not match Durden’s original statement. Durden confirmed to the deputy that he was leaving in the vehicle at that time because he woke up in room 225 and no one was in the room, so he left.
Durden told the deputy he left the room, drove home to his residence in Grovetown and laid down. When he awoke, he went outside to his driveway and noticed the driver’s window on his vehicle was broken and there was no glass on the ground in his driveway. The reporting deputy asked Durden if he noticed any broken glass in the driver seat while driving home, Durden said he did not.
Durden is seen on motel footage returning to the motel. He told the deputy that he asked one of the unknown subjects if she knew anything about what happened to his car and she told him no.
The incident report states that, the two unknown subjects were not present for interview or identification. When asked if he knew the subject, Durden advised he only knew the unknown male dressed as a female as “Bambi” and provided a phone number to the deputy. Durden advised he did not know the other male subject at all but knew his phone number.
