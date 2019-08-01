CSRA Back to School dates

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The CSRA schools are opening up their doors in the next couple weeks to welcome students back for the 2019-2020 school year.
Here are the respective start dates for each county:
- Jenkins County Schools Friday, August 2
- McDuffie County schools Monday, August 5
- Richmond County schools Tuesday, August 6
- Burke County schools Tuesday, August 6
- Columbia County schools Wednesday, August 7
- Jefferson County schools Wednesday, August 7
- Saluda County schools Monday, August 19
- Aiken County schools Monday, August 19
Visit your counties website for any additional information about school start dates and times.
