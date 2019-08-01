CSRA Back to School dates

By Lydia Robinson | August 1, 2019 at 12:51 PM EDT - Updated August 1 at 12:52 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The CSRA schools are opening up their doors in the next couple weeks to welcome students back for the 2019-2020 school year.

Here are the respective start dates for each county:

  • Jenkins County Schools Friday, August 2
  • McDuffie County schools Monday, August 5
  • Richmond County schools Tuesday, August 6
  • Burke County schools Tuesday, August 6
  • Columbia County schools Wednesday, August 7
  • Jefferson County schools Wednesday, August 7
  • Saluda County schools Monday, August 19
  • Aiken County schools Monday, August 19

Visit your counties website for any additional information about school start dates and times.

