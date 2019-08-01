Aiken County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in two robberies

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects in two robberies, on July 31.
At around 9:30 p.m., on July 31 two male suspects wearing masks and armed with firearms entered the Gulf Gas Station on Pine Log Road. One suspect forced a customer to the ground while the other demanded the clerk empty the register. The suspects fled towards Storm Brand Road before deputies arrived on scene.
Approximately 20 minutes later at around 9:50 p.m. deputies responded to the Dollar General on Williston Road after reports of a robbery. Three suspects were described as wearing masks and armed with firearms. One of the suspects stole a customers purse while another took an unknown amount of money from the register. The suspects also fled before deputies arrived.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. It has been determined that both incidents involve the same suspects.
If anyone has information on this case or the whereabouts of these suspects contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.
