Shepeard Blood Center in urgent need for ALL blood types

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Shepeard Blood Center is in urgent need for all blood types, but especially O+ and O- donors.
On August 15 Shepeard will host their next community blood drive, the Blood Give In from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The drive will take place at the First Baptist Church of Augusta located at 3500 Walton Way Ext.
The event will provide donors with a FREE homemade chicken dinner with a dessert included. There will also be giveaways for donors throughout the day.
Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Don’t forget to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.