Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for man in Sam’s Club identity fraud

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man in connection to Identify Fraud at the Bobby Jones Expressway Sam’s Club on July 21.
The suspect is wanted for questioning.
Any information concerning the identity of the subject, please contact Investigator William Hornsby or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020. All callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.