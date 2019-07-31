One man is dead after a motor vehicle crash

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Beech Island that happened Tuesday night.
According to the Aiken County Connors Office, 42-year-old, Eric E. Scott was riding his motorcycle southward on Pine Log Rd. when he attempted to pass a vehicle on double yellow lines he lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected landing in a north bound lane. Authorities say Scott was ran over by a car in the north bound lane.
According to the Coroner Scott was be autopsied in Newberry, SC and toxicology analysis are pending.
