Last day of the month brings heat and humidity to Georgia-South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A frontal boundary will become stationary across the region by end of the workweek. Increasing moisture will bring a more humid airmass as will as more widespread showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week. This wet pattern will linger into the beginning of next week. The models have been consistent with a wet pattern during the medium-range period.
There should be increased moisture and the models depict a plume of moisture from the tropics although the deepest moisture may remain east of the forecast area ahead of upper troughing. The models indicate precipitable water around 2.0 inches. Kept pops in the high chance to likely category into early next week. Cloudiness should help hold down heating and expect near or a little below normal high temperatures during the period.
