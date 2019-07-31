Greater Clarks Hill Regional Libraries now have iPads for checkout

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Greater Clarks Hill Regional Libraries are now allowing patrons to check out iPads.
The tablets come pre-loaded with apps for all programs and databases a patron’s GBHRL library card gives them access to, including RB Digital, Acorn TV, Universal Class, and others. The iPads are available for 7-day checkout with no renewals. Patrons must be 18 or older and sign a user agreement.
GCHRL Director Mary Lin Maner says, “We hope these iPads will give patrons easier access to all the databases and programs that the library provides to the community at no cost to them.”
Greater Clarks Hill Regional Libraries include the Columbia County Library, Euchee Creek Library, Harlem Library, Burke County Library, Midville Library, Sardis Library, Lincoln County Library and Warren County Library.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.