Georgia woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize for her birthday

ATLANTA, GA. (WFXG) - A Savannah woman gets the best birthday gift ever.
Joyce Wallace celebrated her 61st birthday earlier this month but it with a bang by winning the $100,000 Powerball prize!
Wallace won the July 27 drawing by using a combination of numbers that were significant to her, 1-19-31-48-61 and the Powerball was 6.
“I played the age I turned and the birthdates of my mother and husband,” she said. “My mother is deceased, but she loved the Lottery and was an avid player.”
Wallace plans to use her winnings to renovate her new home she just recently purchase with her husband.
