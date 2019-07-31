Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man in Walmart shoplifting

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shoplifting at the Bobby Jones Expressway Walmart.
On July 26 at around 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. the suspect removed the bar code of a Patriot 415 crossbow and exchanged it with a bar code of a less expensive crossbow. He then used the self-checkout to pay the cheaper price for the crossbow.
If you have any information contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.