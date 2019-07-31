Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man in Walmart shoplifting

courtesy Columbia County Sheriff's Office
By Lydia Robinson | July 31, 2019 at 10:56 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 11:10 AM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shoplifting at the Bobby Jones Expressway Walmart.

On July 26 at around 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. the suspect removed the bar code of a Patriot 415 crossbow and exchanged it with a bar code of a less expensive crossbow. He then used the self-checkout to pay the cheaper price for the crossbow.

If you have any information contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

