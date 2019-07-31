Columbia County Schools hosts job fair, is still hiring

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County Schools is recruiting staff for non-certified positions.
On Tuesday, July 30 the district held a job fair focused on hiring bus drivers, nutrition assistants and custodians. School representatives said they work to make sure every person they hire will make a positive impact on the lives of students.
Alicia Battle, Human Resource Specialist with Columbia County Schools, said, “We’re hiring people who love kids and have patience. Obviously, you have to have patience with kids, but we just want to make sure we have the best for our students; for our kids.”
If you missed the job fair and are looking for an opportunity, you can go to ccboe.net and check out the job vacancies. You can also call Battle at 706-541-2723 at extension 541.
