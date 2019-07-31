Burke County Sheriff’s Office to hold blood drive for deputy in need

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to come together for a blood drive to support a deputy injured in the line of duty.
Back in 2013, Sgt. Jay Hollingsworth was shot in the stomach by a stray round while assisting EMA Fire & Rescue with a house fire. Surgeons repaired the damage to his intestines, but could not remove the bullet because it was lodged in his vertebrae. Sgt. Hollingsworth has remained on the job during his long road to recovery, but is facing a new complication: lead poisoning from the bullet still inside him. The surgery to remove the slug will likely require blood transfusions.
The sheriff’s office, along with Shepeard Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive at the sheriff’s office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. Sgt. Hollingsworth is not providing his blood type, so that others in the community who need blood will also benefit from the drive.
Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says, “We want to do all we can to help Jay during this time and teaming up with the community and Shepeard Community Blood Center is one small way we can be of assistance to him and others as well. I will be donating blood and I encourage everyone to join us on Wednesday the 14th to do the same.”
