Woman found dead in Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found at an Augusta motel.
According to the coroner’s office, 43-year-old Leslie Sparrow McNeil was found dead at the motel she was staying in on the 1000 block of Claussen Rd. She was reportedly found by coworkers after she did not show up for work Sunday.
She was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Monday. An autopsy has been scheduled. Investigators are treating her death as suspicious.
