Search continues for Clarks Hill Lake drowning victim

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Columbia County Fire rescue are still searching for Marquez Bey who is believed to be lost in Clarks Hill Lake. See story here.
Colonel Thomas Barnard of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they are bringing in resources from all across the state in hopes that they find Bey. “We’re performing different search operations, currently right now we’re implementing a side scan sonar which looks like a toe fish, this is for a large area search.”
Marquez Bey and his uncle Joshua Bey were paddling into the main channel of the lake Saturday afternoon. That’s when Joshua later told authorities that a passing boat’s wake caused their canoe to tip over.
Two Fort Gordon soldiers said they saw Joshua Bey hanging onto the side of the canoe after the incident happened and that he was in complete shock. “We settled him down and calmed him down a little bit. We got his name and then from there we noticed that his nephew had been in the water for an extended period of time” said one soldier.
The soldiers said they tried to jump into the water, but couldn’t see anything further than five feet . “It was too murky, and we told everyone that was with us to make sure you leave your life vest on and don’t go too deep.”
Authorities also brought in a helicopter that they say helps them see about twenty to thirty feet deep based on the water clarity. “It does what we call a shore sweep, so while our folks are side scanning the area, we’re also looking at the various banks around the specific area.”
According to Colonel Barnard, the most important thing to have on at a lake is a life jacket. “Our officers by policy have to wear one anytime they step on board and they can swim extremely well."
He says tragedies like these can happen so quickly that it’s important to have one on prior to getting on the boat.
"The problem is in any boat crash, it’s like a vehicle crash; you don’t see it coming. When we interview all of these witnesses and victims of boat crashes, one hundred percent of them will tell you that they didn’t know they were in a crash until it actually happens, so you don’t have time to put it on.”
Authorities say they’re taking the investigation one day at a time. We’re staying on this story to provide you with any future details.
