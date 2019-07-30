Local Dixie Youth baseball team headed back from World Series, makes history

Despite the loss, the team is still excited for how far they went in the tournament. It’s the farthest the team has ever gone. Within the hour of losing out, FOX 54 was able to talk with Head Coach Matt Swint. He said, “I’m just so proud of how far they’ve come. I tell them all the time: we’re not perfect, but we’re scrappy, and they know how to fight back. We fought back today. It took 8 innings for the team from Florida to beat us, but we put extra innings in our tournaments, as far as state tournaments, to win, and it just didn’t fall our way today.”