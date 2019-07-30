Local Dixie Youth baseball team headed back from World Series, makes history

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Wrens Dixie Youth baseball team made history after placing 5th in the 2019 Dixie Youth World Series.
The team of 12 seven and eight-year-olds made up the team representing Georgia. They had to learn to play with each other in two months. Not only that, they switched from coach pitch to a pitching machine only two weeks ago. They lost to a team from Florida on Monday, July 29, falling 5-4 in the 8th inning.
Despite the loss, the team is still excited for how far they went in the tournament. It’s the farthest the team has ever gone. Within the hour of losing out, FOX 54 was able to talk with Head Coach Matt Swint. He said, “I’m just so proud of how far they’ve come. I tell them all the time: we’re not perfect, but we’re scrappy, and they know how to fight back. We fought back today. It took 8 innings for the team from Florida to beat us, but we put extra innings in our tournaments, as far as state tournaments, to win, and it just didn’t fall our way today.”
Looking to next season, Swint is excited for his four returning players to step up and help him lead the team.
