Heat & Humidity returning to the CSRA.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - High pressure in the region will limit moisture in the forecast area through Wednesday. The high will be more dominate off the Southeast Coast allowing an increasingly moist southerly flow to be directed into the forecast area late this week. There will also be weak surface troughing in the area. The pattern will bring an increased thunderstorms chance late in the week. Early this morning:
Clear skies and light winds will continue. Cannot rule out some patchy fog near rivers and lakes, but no widespread issues expected. Morning temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s.
