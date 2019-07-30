GBI, DFACS to investigate embezzlement, child abuse claims against Commissioner Sammie Sias

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Multiple agencies have been tapped to investigate allegations made about Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias. The Department of Family and Children Services will investigate claims that the commissioner abused young summer campers at Jamestown Community Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will look into claims he stole thousands of dollars from rentals and a summer camp program at the community center and thousands of SPLOST dollars from the Sandridge Community Association (SCA), which oversees the community center